No pipe bomb found; one injured after Lehigh County multi-vehicle crash

Reports of a pipe bomb found after a multi-vehicle accident in South Whitehall Township were unfounded, Lehigh County officials said Friday.

Pennsylvania State troopers were called to State Route 22 at Cedar Crest Boulevard Friday, just before 10 a.m. on the report of a three-vehicle hit and run.

While investigating the crash, firefighters with the South Whitehall Fire Department saw what they thought resembled a pipe bomb.

Allentown Fire Department Bomb Squad and the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosive Section were then called to the scene, while traffic on Route 22 heading westbound was closed.

Upon further investigation, officials were able to determine the device was not a pipe bomb.

One person involved in the crash was transported to Lehigh County Hospital for their injuries. There was no word on their condition.