Nonprofit prepares to become healthy meal destination in West Philly

The local nonprofit The Community Grocer (TCG) is preparing to open its first corner store in West Philadelphia, but instead of potato chips and soda, the store will focus on providing fresh and nutritional meal kits.

On Friday, CEOs and Co-founders Alex Imbot and Eli Moraru gave a tour of the once blighted property that is currently on its way to becoming a destination for a healthy meal in Cobbs Creek.

"This store, where everything will be SNAP and WIC eligible, will have an all-day menu of smoothies, breakfast platters and family platters that we’re creating all together as we push the bounds of what’s possible and build the store of our dreams," said Imbot. "It’ll also be one of the first places in the nation where neighbors can take their Medicaid and Medicare Advantage benefits and redeem them for fresh complete meal options."

Currently, the US Department of Agriculture doesn’t allow hot foods to be purchased with SNAP benefits. As a workaround, the nonprofit is building a separate workforce development culinary training kitchen in the back of the building where patrons can bring their fresh meal kit and get it cooked and prepared for free.

The second floor will house the new Walton Avenue Community Center.

"We’re getting ready to hire 50 young people between the ages of 16 and 25 to receive on the job training and full wages," said Imbot.

Bonnie Earl is a community advocate who has helped spearhead the project in her church’s neighborhood, connecting TCG with Keystone First where she retired from after 41 years.

"You got chefs there that will prepare these meals for you. We have a lot of seniors in this community who may not be able to prepare meals," said Earl. "I think it’s important we take charge of our health and in order to do that we have to start with what we put in our bodies."

Latitia Thomas runs Denise’s Pantry which distributes free food to the community every Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at 59th and Catherine Streets. She said TCG will help fight food insecurity.

"I think it’s something good, it’s something the neighborhood needs instead of the corner store where you’re getting all unhealthy food," said Thomas.

The AmeriHealth Caritas Foundation presented TCG with a $150,000 grant. The $2 million project is being funded through public and private partnerships.

The Community Grocer is expected to open next spring.