Norma Yates mysteriously disappeared exactly two years ago: Here's what we know

The Brief On July 29, 2023, Norma Yates, a 62-year-old Camden County woman, vanished from her home in Atco. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is pursuing new leads. Norma's family continues to seek answers regarding her disappearance.



Tuesday marks two years since 62-year-old Norma Yates vanished from her home in Atco, Camden County.

Despite extensive searches and investigations, her disappearance remains unsolved, leaving her family and authorities seeking answers.

What we know:

Norma Yates was last seen on July 29, 2023.

Her phone and purse were left behind in her trailer on a farm in Atco, but there was no sign of her.

Winslow Police were called by a neighbor for a wellness check and found Yates across the street from her home. She refused medical treatment, and police did not observe anything concerning before watching her return towards her home.

Earlier this month, Yates' daughter, Nichole Ennis, expressed her frustration and confusion. "To just vanish, to just disappear today without even a ring camera that can show her walking across the street—it doesn’t make sense," she said.

The case has left the community and Yates' family in distress, as they continue to hope for any information that could shed light on her whereabouts.

What's next:

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is pursuing new leads, including the possibility that Yates was in Atlantic City on the day she disappeared. Investigators have conducted numerous searches in the area, and Norma’s family has been actively involved in the search efforts.

Authorities are considering bringing in divers to expand the search.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office remains committed to finding answers and encourages anyone with information to come forward.

As the investigation continues, the community stands in solidarity with Yates' family, hoping for a breakthrough that will bring closure to this perplexing case.