No threat found after Norristown High School evacuated for threatening call, officials say

Officials say no threat has been found after Norristown High School was placed on lockdown after the school received a threatening call on Wednesday morning.

A large police presence swarmed the school on the 1900 block of Eagle Drive around 10 a.m.

"Everyone is safe," Superintendent Dormer said in a tweet a short time later.

Dormer said the students will be evacuated and thoroughly checked. Parents are discouraged from coming to the school during the police investigation.

Everyone at the school was reportedly safe after the evacuation protocol.

