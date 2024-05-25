Norristown man arrested, charged after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

article

A Norristown man has turned himself into authorities after a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Jean Carlos Esmeraldas Cruz, 26, turned himself into police Saturday morning, after an arrest warrant was issued for him Thursday.

The deadly crash happened Sunday night, just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to Main and Astor streets in Norristown to find an unresponsive man in the center median.

The victim, later identified as 57-year-old Brian Clark, was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle took off after striking Clark, officials said. Police located the vehicle May 20, and noted a sheet was covering it, hiding the damage to the left front end and windshield. Investigators found human hair in the windshield, as well.

The Hyundai Santa Fe was registered to Jean Landscaping, LLC. As part of the investigation, officials found Cruz did not have a driver’s license.

Cruz was charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While Not Properly Licensed, Failure to Stop and Render Aid, among other related offenses. He was arraigned and bail was set at $100,000 cash. As a condition of release, he must surrender his passport, authorities said.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing in early June.