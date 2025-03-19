Norristown middle school teacher charged with attempting to sexually assault student

The Brief Norristown teacher John Richards, 57, of Newtown Square, has been arrested and charged with attempted institutional sexual assault and other related charges. According to officials, Richards is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 13-year-old female student who reported the incident to her parents, school resource officer and principal.



A middle school teacher is facing several charges after officials say he is accused of attempting to sexually assault a young student.

This is an active case within the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.

What we know:

John Richards, 57, of Newtown Square, was arrested on felony charges of Attempted Institutional Sexual Assault, Unlawful Contact With a Minor and other charges.

On Monday, March 17, officials say a Norristown police detective responded to Blockson Middle School after receiving information from a Norristown school resource officer and the school principal about a teacher’s inappropriate contact with a student.

Upon investigating, officials found that Richards, an eighth grade teacher at Blockson Middle School, called a 13-year-old female student to his desk at the back of the classroom to show her a typed message on his cellphone, which was concealed from the rest of the class by his open laptop.

According to police, the message said that Richards wanted to kiss her two times during an upcoming field trip that he was chaperoning.

The message then said, "Let me know yes or no before he [sic] have to get off the bus..."

Once the young girl returned to her desk, officials say she immediately contacted her father, the principal and the school resource officer to report the incident.

Upon further investigation, Norristown police later reviewed Richards’ cellphone and discovered a second message to the 13-year-old girl, which said: "That came out all wrong. I’m sorry for demanding anything. I have no right. When I see you my heart skips a beat. When you are around I find myself staring without meaning to. I wonder what your lips taste like and I hope to god there’s a chance for me to find out. I don’t know what else to say besides I think you’re amazing."

Richards turned himself in to Norristown police Wednesday morning.

He was charged with felony Attempted Institutional Sexual Assault, Attempted Solicitation for Institutional Sexual Assault and Unlawful Contact With a Minor—Sexual Offense, as well as misdemeanor charges of Corruption of Minors, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Attempted Indecent Assault of Person Less Than 16 Years Old.

Richards was arraigned by a judge, who set bail at $10,000 cash bail, with additional conditions of no contact with the victim or minors.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m., March 27, 2025.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bradley Deckel, a member of the Family Protection Unit.

What they're saying:

Parents gave credit to the school district leadership for transparency as it notified them by email first on Tuesday of an investigation and then followed-up with the latest update of the teacher's arrest.

"We got emails yesterday and emails today and that made you happy they're communicating yes there communicating and I prefer to let the court system handle what the court system needs to handle my focus is the students of Morristown areas school district and making sure they feel safe and welcome when they come to school," said Keya Johnson, parent.