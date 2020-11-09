Norristown police investigating violent arrest caught on video

Norristown police are investigating an altercation between an officer and a suspect they say happened on Friday.

Video of the encounter, which occurred on the 200 block of Franklin Street, has been shared on social media.

That video shows the officer, identified by the department as Sean Gallagher, punching the suspect twice in the head.

The suspect has been identified as Malcolm Coleman, who police say was wanted for a probation violation and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Norristown police say prior to the moment when the punches were thrown, Coleman reached for his waistband and told officers he was "not going back to jail."

Officers deployed a taser, but say Coleman continued to resist arrest. He was eventually taken into custody and treated for a cut to his head.

Authorities say he was in possession of cocaine at the time of his arrest.

As for the social media video, police claim it only depicts a small part of the encounter. They are asking witnesses to come forward.

"The Norristown Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards of conduct and will take all appropriate steps to ensure that our standards are upheld," Police Chief Mark Talbot said in a statement. "All use of force by our officers is thoroughly investigated. Along with bystander video, police body camera footage, witness interviews, and police reports will also be reviewed."

Chief Talbot added that Officer Gallagher has been placed on administrative duty pending further investigation.

