North Hills after school program in Upper Dublin faces possible closure amid funding debate

The Brief Parents and community members spoke at a school board meeting Monday, April 27, about the future of the North Hills Community Center after-school program. The Upper Dublin School Board is considering cutting funding for the program, which serves kindergarten through sixth grade students. The district’s budget will be finalized in June and the community is waiting for a decision on the program’s fate.



Parents and community members addressed the Upper Dublin School Board Monday, April 27, urging them to keep funding the North Hills Community Center’s after-school program, according to FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson.

The program, which serves local children, faces possible closure if funding is cut.

Community pushes to save after-school program

What we know:

The North Hills Community Center’s after-school program serves kindergarten through sixth grade students four days a week, providing homework help, snacks and outdoor play, according to Nicole Dowell, grandmother of a student in the program.

Dowell said, "She looks forward to it every day and she gets very disappointed when I pick her up early because I'm taking her away from her friends."

She added, "I think it's a wonderful resource. Autumn definitely needed a little help with her homework after school. So she's been able to come here, they provide her with homework assistance."

The program also offers STEM projects and cultural activities, according to Lynette DeShields, associate program coordinator.

"People come here for stem projects, a couple weeks ago a lady came and helped them plant basil and thyme and stuff so it's more than that and it's also cultural things," said DeShields.

The Upper Dublin School Board is considering cutting funding, which also covers transportation for students from schools to the center, DeShields said.

Several community members attended the school board meeting Monday, April 27, to speak during public comment, even though the topic was not on the agenda.

The program has existed for more than 30 years and is considered a staple in the Montgomery County community, according to DeShields.

Uncertainty for families and staff

The backstory:

DeShields said she learned in January that the school board was looking to cut funding, leading to uncertainty for families.

"It's a lot of grief especially for us as parents, community advocates, the kids. They're uneasy about whether they are going to have this program for next year and even for summer camp," said DeShields.

DeShields said, "They don't feel that it's academic enough, but we've shown them through the hundreds of kids that have come through this program that it is an academic program."

Keith Spencer, with the North Hills Collective, said, "There has been a pivot where, before at the top of March this was defunded. Since then, we've seen the community come forth with a lot of support, and we've actually seen the school district see that there's more to consider here than to push things forward, so tonight is an advancement."

The school district’s budget will be completed in June, and the community hopes to have an answer about the program’s future before then, according to Wilson.

Community members say the program is a vital resource, offering more than just academic support.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear whether the Upper Dublin School Board will restore funding for the North Hills Community Center after-school program or when a final decision will be made.

FOX 29 has reached out to the school district and is waiting to hear back.