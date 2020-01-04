North Philadelphia stabbing leaves man, 26, in critical condition

article

One man is in critical condition after he was reportedly stabbed in North Philadelphia.

Officials say police responded to the 100 block of West Tioga Street Saturday afternoon, around 2:30 for a stabbing.

Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his neck and hand when they arrived.

The man was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

