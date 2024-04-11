North Wildwood may ban these umbrellas, tents and cabanas from their beaches

article

Get out the measuring tape, because some of your usual beach gear may need to stay in storage this summer!

A new law prohibiting certain tents, cabanas, pavilions, umbrellas, and similar items is currently being considered by the City of North Wildwood.

New regulations

Umbrellas with a circular shade no greater than 8 feet in diameter and a pole not longer than 7 feet 6 inches in height are permitted

Baby tents, not greater than 36 inches in height, used to shade small children and infants, width and length are permitted

No person shall locate an umbrella or baby tent in an area obscuring a lifeguard's view of the ocean or in an area impeding a lifeguard's egress from a lifeguard's stand, as determined by a lifeguard.

Baby tents and umbrellas must be securely anchored to prevent uncontrolled movement; however, anchoring lines, tethers, stakes, weights or the like shall not extend beyond the perimeter of the baby tent or the umbrella.

Umbrellas, baby tents and other personal items or equipment shall be removed from the beach by 9:00 p.m. Items left unattended between 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. the following day will be removed from the beach and discarded.

The possible ban was introduced in response to severe beach erosion and lack of beach space during high tide.

"The City desires to provide as much space as possible for visitors and to diminish instances of persons disturbing other visitors to the beach or taking up too much space," part of the ordinance read.

North Wildwood's city council passed the ordinance earlier this month, but it will undergo final consideration on May 7.