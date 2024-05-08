North Wildwood enforcing new teen curfew ahead of busy shore season

article

The Jersey Shore will be packed with families in just a few weeks, and one town is hoping to keep the peace with a new ordinance targeting unruly teens.

On Tuesday, North Wildwood passed a curfew forcing all juveniles under the age of 18 off the streets by 10 p.m. this summer.

Teen curfew times

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 15 to September 15

11 p.m. to 6 a.m. September 16 to May 14

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Halloween Night

Any teen on public streets or in public spaces after curfew must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

City leaders say the curfew is aimed at reducing juvenile violence and crime in the popular summer destination.

"Persons under 18 years of age, whose inexperience renders them particularly vulnerable to becoming participants in unlawful activities, particularly unlawful drug activities," the ordinance reads.