Northern Liberties Restaurant Week 2024: What to expect, impact of business in Philly area

article

Restaurant week in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia is in full swing and restaurants and neighbors hope its success doesn’t just help businesses, but helps the whole area.

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej spoke to chefs and restaurant managers in the area on the impact of restaurant week.

Allen King, an entrepreneur who knows the value of patronizing small neighborhood places like Jerry’s Bar, understands why some suburban folks might not venture into the city.

"The restaurants here are amazing," said Allen King."I go to lunch here all the time, but people don’t know, so restaurant week is a great way for people to come out and experience restaurants they may not try otherwise…because it’s a safety issue and I get it but we’re getting better and we can do better. We will do better and if people come out to eat they’ll see we are doing better, so I want them to come out to eat."



Dozens of restaurants in Northern Liberties are offering special prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner from February 2-11, 2024.

The special week and prices entice regulars and new customers to make the trek from far and wide.

"We had a great dinner and then afterwards we went out to a restaurant for a nice glass of wine and dessert and I don’t know why more people don’t come. It's fabulous up here," said Judy Buck, Cape May.

Chef Tony Branch at Heritage said he loves restaurant week because he sees so many new faces, faces he hopes turn into regulars.



"It’s making people come together and it’s affordable," said Chef Tony Branch, Heritage. "I want them to come back and I want us to bring back that love to be all together before the pandemic hit and when the pandemic hit we lost that."



"It's been nice to see a lot of new faces and people who are like ‘oh this is excellent, I can’t wait to come back’. You know that’s the goal, return business as well," said Jessica Poehlman, Jerry’s Bar.