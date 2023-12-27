Nurses at 2 hospitals go back to work despite no new contract negotiations

There’s still no deal for nurses at two hospitals, though nurses have decided to go back to work. No negotiations are on the table.

Nurse Shannon Giambrone explained, "We want to make a statement to our boss, make them have to try to figure out how to run this hospital without us, remind them they can’t run this hospital without us. But, also, make sure that the community is taken care of."

Five days of striking that started Friday has ended in both East Norriton and Bristol as more than 240 nurses have gone back to work, but with no new contract in hand. The PASNAP Healthcare Union hope to send a strong message to the owners of the two hospitals, Prime Healthcare, when they began picketing Friday, as they now get back to their patients.

"We have just been at a stalemate with the hospital," Giambrone continued.

They say no bargaining sessions are on the books. Their contract expired in October and they’ve been in negotiations for over three months.

Giambrone described their three main issues, "Staffing in the hospital, ultimately. The healthcare coverage for our nurses because we have a difficult time accessing healthcare in this area and the wages. Our wages are significantly below market value."

Moving forward, they’re open to negotiating with Prime.

The health network released a statement, saying the hospitals are continuing "…to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement," as they are committed to ensuring a workplace that honors their work and rewards them, while delivering high quality care.

"We are not asking for anything more than other nurses in the area get and nothing more that what we know our patients deserve," Giambrone added.