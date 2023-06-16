NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Burlington County, N.J. as Chester County, Pa. damage surveyed

The National Weather Service sent crews into Chester County, Pennsylvania and Burlington County, New Jersey to assess possible tornado damage, in the wake of severe weather Friday.

As storms made their way into the Delaware Valley, a tornado warning was issued for Chester County just after 11 Friday morning. The storm was situated in northern Chester County and also contained the threat of quarter-sized hail.

A second tornado warning was issued for southern Chester County, extending into Delaware County, around 11:30, with the same threat for quarter-sized hail.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Burlington County’s tornado warning was issued around 1:30 Friday afternoon, and included Browns Mills, Pemberton, Buddtown and Country Lakes in the warning. The threat for quarter-sized hail was also included in that warning.

The storm in Pemberton Township was confirmed by NWS to be an EF0 tornado. The tornado formed at Burrs Mill Road and traveled east 3.4 miles. Its maximum width was 200 yards and maximum peak wind speed was 80 mph. There were no reported injuries.