DA: NY man to be charged in connection with unprovoked attack on 3 women in South Philadelphia

A New York man who was captured on Ring doorbell camera violently punching three women on a sidewalk in Philadelphia will now face charges, according to authorities.

The Philadelphia District Attorney tells FOX 29's Steve Keeley that Malcolm White, 36, will face charges connected to the attack.

According to police, the attack happened on the 2900 block of Morris Street around 11 p.m. on June 15.

Authorities say as White walked beside a group of three women, he punched one of them in the face and punched the others as they intervened.

The attack left one woman with a broken nose and two other women with swelling and facial lacerations.

About 20 minutes later, White allegedly knocked a woman in her 30s unconscious while sitting outside a property on the 1900 block of South 13th Street.

White is also a suspect in a violent carjacking case out of Montgomery County and a sexual assault in Philadelphia, officials say.

He was arrested last Thursday in Whitpain Township after police say a woman was pulled from her car by her hair and punched in the face in the parking lot of Henkels and McCoy on Jolly Road where the victim worked.

The victim told police her attacker choked her, causing her to lose consciousness, according to an affidavit. Police say she saw a man inside her car when she regained consciousness and she ran inside to her workplace.

Authorities say White was spotted jogging down Jolly Road, where he tried to hide from police in a wooded area with high grass, but he was eventually taken into custody and charged.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 29 that White, who was released from a New York prison in January, has a history of assaulting women prison guards.

White is also accused of stalking and sexually assaulting a woman in the lobby of her workplace last Thursday morning.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore told reporters that the victim, a woman in her 20s, was followed by an attacker after exiting the bus on North Ridge Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

According to court documents, White is facing several charges, including simple assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, strangulation, harassment, aggravated assault and related charges.

He is being confined at the Montgomery County Prison, according to the Montgomery County court docket.