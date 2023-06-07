Expand / Collapse search

New York smoke forces ground stop, delay at LaGuardia and Newark airports

By Michael Stallone
Published 
Updated 3:51PM
New York
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK CITY - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground delay at both LaGuardia Airport in Queens and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after an earlier ground stop at both.

Winds have blown smoke from unchecked Canadian wildfires into the region, which led the DEC to issue an Air Quality Health Advisory for all five boroughs.

LaGuardia Airport Status

  • According to the FAA, LaGuardia is in a ground delay due to low visibility.
  • Arrivals are delayed almost two hours, with times expected to increase.
  • Departures are also delayed an average of 45 minutes, with times expected to increase.

Newark Airport Status

  • According to the FAA, Newark Airport is in a ground delay. 
  • The average delay is over 80 minutes due to low visibility.

JFK Airport Status

  • Arrivals and departures at JFK are experiencing delays, the airport tweeted.
  • There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA.

How does wildfire smoke affect your health?

Wildfires cause 'unhealthy' NYC air quality

Canada is dealing with a series of intense wildfires that have spread from the western provinces to Quebec, with hundreds of forest fires burning. The smoke has traveled into the United States, resulting in a number of air quality alerts issued since May.

Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of gases, particles, and water vapor that contains multiple pollutants that can get into the lungs and bloodstream. 

There is no evidence of a safe level of exposure to some of the pollutants, meaning that smoke can impact your health even at very low levels. 

44a29b16-snapshot-2.jpg

Inhaling smoke from wildfires can cause headaches, sore and watery eyes, nose, throat, and sinus irritation, chest pains, heart palpitations and more. 

Who should be careful?

Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.

The air quality alerts caution "sensitive groups," a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

What to expect Wednesday

FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses has the story.

Kids, who often are encouraged to go out and play, "are more susceptible to smoke for a number of reasons," said Laura Kate Bender, the lung association's National Assistant Vice President, healthy air. "Their lungs are still developing, they breathe in more air per unit of body weight."

No one is immune. 

What can you do for now?

It's a good time to put off that yard work and outdoor exercise. If you go out, consider wearing an N95 mask to reduce your exposure to pollutants.

snapshot-1-2.jpg

Stay inside, keeping your doors, windows and fireplaces shut. It's recommended that you run the air conditioning on a recirculation setting.

When will conditions improve?

Midday update

FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has the story

Conditions are expected to worsen Wednesday afternoon and evening and may not markedly improve for a couple of days.