New York smoke forces ground stop, delay at LaGuardia and Newark airports

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground delay at both LaGuardia Airport in Queens and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after an earlier ground stop at both.

Winds have blown smoke from unchecked Canadian wildfires into the region, which led the DEC to issue an Air Quality Health Advisory for all five boroughs.

LaGuardia Airport Status

According to the FAA , LaGuardia is in a ground delay due to low visibility.

Arrivals are delayed almost two hours, with times expected to increase.

Departures are also delayed an average of 45 minutes, with times expected to increase.

Newark Airport Status

According to the FAA, Newark Airport is in a ground delay.

The average delay is over 80 minutes due to low visibility.

JFK Airport Status

Arrivals and departures at JFK are experiencing delays, the airport tweeted

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA.

How does wildfire smoke affect your health?

Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of gases, particles, and water vapor that contains multiple pollutants that can get into the lungs and bloodstream.

There is no evidence of a safe level of exposure to some of the pollutants, meaning that smoke can impact your health even at very low levels.

Inhaling smoke from wildfires can cause headaches, sore and watery eyes, nose, throat, and sinus irritation, chest pains, heart palpitations and more.

Who should be careful?

Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.

The air quality alerts caution "sensitive groups," a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Kids, who often are encouraged to go out and play, "are more susceptible to smoke for a number of reasons," said Laura Kate Bender, the lung association's National Assistant Vice President, healthy air. "Their lungs are still developing, they breathe in more air per unit of body weight."

No one is immune.

What can you do for now?

It's a good time to put off that yard work and outdoor exercise. If you go out, consider wearing an N95 mask to reduce your exposure to pollutants.

Stay inside, keeping your doors, windows and fireplaces shut. It's recommended that you run the air conditioning on a recirculation setting.

When will conditions improve?

Conditions are expected to worsen Wednesday afternoon and evening and may not markedly improve for a couple of days.