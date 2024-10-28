Obama, Bruce Springsteen to rally for Harris at Philly concert: Everything you need to know

article

Former President Barack Obama and rocker Bruce Springsteen are joining forces to show their support for Kamala Harris at a concert in Philadelphia Monday night.

The event comes just days after the duo made a stop in Georgia with Harris as part of a "Get Out and Vote" concert series that pushes residents in swing states to vote.

Here's everything you need to know about the Philadelphia concert and rally:

When and where

The entire event is expected to run from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday at Temple University's Liacouras Center on Broad Street.

Will Kamala Harris be there?

Harris is not expected to attend the concert in Philadelphia, where the presidential candidate made several campaign stops on Sunday.

Springsteen will headline the event, while Obama is set to make a speech. Other appearances have yet to be announced.

Can you still get tickets?

Registration for the event had closed as of Monday morning.

Road closures

Philadelphia police will be closing at least two roads for the event:

West Montgomery Avenue between North Broad and North 15th streets

North 15th Street between West Montgomery Avenue and West Norris Street

Parking

Extremely limited parking is available at the Liacouras Garage at 1710 North 15th Street.

Public transportation

Broad Street Subway: The Liacouras Center is a 2-minute walk from the Cecil B. Moore Station.

SEPTA bus:

The "C" bus stops on Broad Street at Cecil B. Moore Avenue, Montgomery Avenue, Berks Mall and Norris Street.

The "3" bus stops on Cecil B. Moore Avenue from 11th Street to Broad Street.

Trolley: The "23" trolley stops on 12th Street (southbound) and 11th Street (northbound) at Berks Mall, Montgomery Avenue and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

SEPTA Regional Rail: All lines stop at Temple University Station, 10th and Berks Streets. The Liacouras Center is a 10-minute walk from the Regional Rail train station.