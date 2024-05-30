Ocean City taking action to protect public after teen violence over Memorial Day weekend

The unofficial start of summer was marred with fear and panic for families hoping to enjoy a fun weekend at the beach, and now officials are making sure that doesn't happen again.

Chaos ensued on the Ocean City boardwalk over the Memorial Day weekend when several fights erupted among large crowds of juveniles.

One of those fights ended with a 15-year-old boy being stabbed. Luckily, he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

However, the stabbing caused mass mayhem on the boardwalk as crowds of people ran for safety from the boardwalk.

Shoplifting, fights and disorderly conduct continued throughout the weekend, resulting in multiple arrests.

Last week, Ocean City Mayor Jay A. Gillian said the city will not tolerate such behavior going forward.

On Thursday, the mayor will appear alongside police and other city officials to announce measures being taken to protect public safety on the boardwalk and throughout the city.

The press conference is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

Ocean City wasn't the only Jersey Shore town to experience chaos during the holiday weekend. Wildwood temporarily declared a state of emergency when large crowds of "unruly" juveniles overwhelmed the police department.