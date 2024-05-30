Expand / Collapse search

Ocean City taking action to protect public after teen violence over Memorial Day weekend

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  May 30, 2024 8:09am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - The unofficial start of summer was marred with fear and panic for families hoping to enjoy a fun weekend at the beach, and now officials are making sure that doesn't happen again.

Chaos ensued on the Ocean City boardwalk over the Memorial Day weekend when several fights erupted among large crowds of juveniles.

Ocean City officials to talk public safety after violent Memorial Day weekend

Ocean City's mayor, along with police and other city officials, will hold a press conference Thursday to discuss the shore town's public safety after violence erupted on the boardwalk during the holiday weekend.

One of those fights ended with a 15-year-old boy being stabbed. Luckily, he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Related

Teen stabbed, arrests made as teen crowds cause chaos on Ocean City boardwalk: officials
article

Teen stabbed, arrests made as teen crowds cause chaos on Ocean City boardwalk: officials

A night on the boardwalk took a violent turn when police say a 15-year-old boy became the victim of a stabbing in one of several incidents that kicked off Memorial Day weekend.

However, the stabbing caused mass mayhem on the boardwalk as crowds of people ran for safety from the boardwalk.

Shoplifting, fights and disorderly conduct continued throughout the weekend, resulting in multiple arrests.

Related

New Jersey police union calls for 'real consequences' for drunk, rowdy teens after boardwalk unrest
article

New Jersey police union calls for 'real consequences' for drunk, rowdy teens after boardwalk unrest

 

Last week, Ocean City Mayor Jay A. Gillian said the city will not tolerate such behavior going forward.

On Thursday, the mayor will appear alongside police and other city officials to announce measures being taken to protect public safety on the boardwalk and throughout the city.

The press conference is expected to begin at 4 p.m. 

Ocean City wasn't the only Jersey Shore town to experience chaos during the holiday weekend. Wildwood temporarily declared a state of emergency when large crowds of "unruly" juveniles overwhelmed the police department.