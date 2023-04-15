Off-duty Philadelphia officer possibly run off road, crashes into T-Mobile store, police say

article

A Philadelphia police officer was involved in a crash that ended with his car smashing into a T-Mobile storefront late Friday night.

The officer was off duty when he crashed into the store on Tabor Road Adams Avenue just before midnight.

His vehicle suffered severe front-end damage, but he is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police believe the officer may have been run off the road, but further details have yet to be released.