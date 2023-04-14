Expand / Collapse search

Frankford High School to be closed for rest of school year after asbestos discovery

PHILADELPHIA - Another Philadelphia high school is closing its doors due to environmental concerns sparked by asbestos. 

According to Principal Michael J. Calderone, asbestos was discovered on school grounds, including on the first floor where the cafeteria is. 

Calderone says the asbestos is present mostly above ceiling tiles and on top of ductwork, which was identified after the school district accelerated the routine for its three-year asbestos inspection. 

"We know this news is disappointing. The District will work in partnership with our leadership team, teachers, and families to try and identify a viable and supported alternative space for students and staff," the principal said. "We will prioritize finding viable space for students who require special assistance." 

This school closure comes shortly after two other Philadelphia schools, Building 21 and the Mitchell School, also closed due to asbestos. 

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) issued stern remarks before the Philadelphia City Council about continued environmental concerns at city schools. 

"Let me remind us all that we are, in fact, violating our Commonwealth's constitution. We are not providing our young people with a thorough and efficient system of public education when we are allowing them to enter buildings that can have life-long impacts on their health," PFT President Jerry Jordan said. "It is shameful, and it would never, ever be tolerated in a wealthier, whiter school district." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 