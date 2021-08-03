Off-duty police officer injured in hit-and-run in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA - A police officer is making a recovery Tuesday after he was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the Hunting Park section of the city.
The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. at the intersection o Roosevelt Boulevard and Old York Road.
According to officials, the 35-year-old off-duty officer was leaving a shit on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle.
The officer sustained a broken right leg as a result of the incident, police say.
Investigators are searching for a gray vehicle that may have front-end damage.
