Off-duty police officer injured in hit-and-run in Hunting Park

A police officer is making a recovery Tuesday after he was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the Hunting Park section of the city.

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. at the intersection o Roosevelt Boulevard and Old York Road.

According to officials, the 35-year-old off-duty officer was leaving a shit on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The officer sustained a broken right leg as a result of the incident, police say.

Investigators are searching for a gray vehicle that may have front-end damage.

