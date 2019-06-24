Expand / Collapse search

Official: 10 Philadelphia police recruits resign amid allegations of cheating on department test

FOX 29 has learned 10 Philadelphia police recruits have resigned amid allegations of cheating on a police department test.

PHILADELPHIA - FOX 29 has learned 10 Philadelphia police recruits have resigned amid allegations of cheating on a police department test.

The resignations came last week after the department says the recruits "obtained answers to a written exam before taking the test." Another recruit reported the alleged cheating.

A spokesperson for the department says if the 10 recruits hadn't quit they "would have been rejected during probation." The spokesperson also says no commanding officers have been disciplined in relation to the alleged cheating.

 

 