Officals: 295 overpass closed at Hawks Bridge Road indefinitely for structural repairs to the bridge

Officials in New Jersey announced the closure of northbound 295 between Exit 1 and Exit 2 indefinitely, due to structural issues with the Hawks Bridge Road overpass.

They went on to say it could be several months before this portion of 295, in Carneys Point, reopens.

New Jersey State Police were called to mile marker 1.7, near Exit 2, Wednesday morning, about 9 a.m., for an accident that closed all of the northbound lanes, at the Hawks Bridge Road overpass, on 295.

The decision was made to shut the bridge by 5:30 in the evening, after determining the bridge is no longer structurally sound and must be closed to traffic while engineers work to make the bridge sound.

Traffic is being routed to US 130 and the New Jersey Turnpike.