Officer injured, while in patrol car, in NE Philadelphia car accident: officials

article

A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after he was involved in a car accident in the Northeast.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, at Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue, according to authorities.

The officer was in a marked police cruiser heading east on Cottman Avenue when he was hit by a sedan at the intersection.

Medics took the officer to Aria Torresdale Hospital. He was expected to be treated for his injuries and released.

There were no details provided regarding the driver of the sedan or any investigation into the accident.