Officer-involved shooting in East Windsor under investigation: police

An investigation is underway in Mercer County after an officer-involved shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

SKYFOX was live over the scene near Cedarville Road where there was a heavy police presence.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, at around 12:20 p.m., officers from the East Windsor Township Police Department were responding to a call from a concerned citizen reporting that an individual was breaking into an abandoned house in the 300 block of Etra Road.

Upon arrival, officials say the officers encountered a man and shots were fired.

They say the man was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, critically injured.

No physical injuries were sustained by the involved officers.

What we don't know:

The identities of the officers and the man who was shot are unknown at this time.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for additional updates.