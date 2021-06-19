Officer recovering after being struck by alleged DUI driver

article

A bike patrol officer has been treated and released from the hospital after he was struck by an alleged DUI driver.

The incident happened at 65th Street and Kingsessing Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. Friday.

According to authorities, a man driving a silver Mercedes made an illegal u-turn and struck the bike patrol officer.

The officer was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated and released.

The male suspect was apprehended for DUI.

