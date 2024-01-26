Officer shot, suspect dead in apparent shootout at Fairhill convenience store: officials

A Philadelphia police was shot and a suspect is dead after he reportedly shot at officers in Fairhill, according to officials.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, two officers were on patrol in Fairhill Friday night, around 8:45. They "engaged" a man going into a convenience store at Mascher and Cambria streets. Once inside the establishment, a scuffle ensued and gunshots were fired.

One of the officers was shot twice in the leg. The other officer returns fire with the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The officer is in stable condition.

Commissioner Bethel went to say another man at the store picked up the suspect’s gun and left with it. Police are searching for that person.