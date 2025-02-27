Officer stabbed outside Camden grocery store to be released from hospital

A Camden police officer who was stabbed in an "unprovoked" attack over the weekend is being released from the hospital on Thursday.

Officer Joshua McKnight, 23, suffered serious injuries from the alleged attack and has spent the last several days receiving critical care treatment at the hospital.

Richard Dennis, 38, was arrested a short distance away from the Camden grocery store and has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes.

Officer McKnight will be honored by his fellow patrolmen and women outside Cooper Medical Center on Thursday afternoon after he is discharged.

What we know:

Investigators say the "unprovoked" attack happened Sunday night outside Duran Grocery store when Officer McKnight arrived to conduct a business check.

While Officer McKnight was speaking to someone outside the store, investigators say 38-year-old Richard Dennis walked up and stabbed the 23-year-old in the neck.

McKnight, a former U.S. Marine and two-year member of the Camden Police Department, is said to have applied pressure to his wound while radioing for help.

A supervisor who was nearby answered the call and took Officer McKnight to Cooper Medical Center where he received life-saving treatment.

Dennis, meanwhile, was a short distance away from where the stabbing happened and police recovered the knife he was accused of using in the attack.

Dennis has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and other crimes.

What's next:

Officer McKnight will be released from the Cooper Medical Center on Thursday, just days after the "heinous attack on his life."

Members of the Camden Police Department and other first responders are expected to honor Officer McKnight as he leaves the hospital to return home.

Dennis was due in court on Thursday morning for a detention hearing.