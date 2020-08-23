Officer uninjured after shooter opens fire from backyard in Upper Gwynedd Township

article

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after opening fire on a police officer from the backyard of a home in Upper Gwynedd Township Sunday afternoon.

Police received two separate disturbance calls from the area of East Prospect Lane and Kathys Lane. Upon arrival, the suspect reportedly confronted police and fired at least one round at an officer. The suspect was later taken into custody without further incident.

A witness told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that the suspect tried to get into her car while she was unpacking groceries moments before the shooting.

“It was very, very scary and hopefully it never happens again. I'm glad they got the guy and I hope he goes away for a long time because he terrorized this neighborhood today," the witness said.

An investigation is ongoing. More information is forthcoming.

