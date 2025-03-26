Officer wounded in deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting was shot by partner: police

The Brief Investigators say Officer Thomas Thompson shot his partner during a gunfight with a man who stole the officer's gun during a struggle outside Friend's Hospital. Aaron Rainey, 36, allegedly charged at an officer and stole his gun after he became "upset" and "agitated" when he was brought to the hospital for a voluntary self-committal. Officer Thompson was placed on administrative leave per the Philadelphia Police Department's policy on officer-involved shootings.



What we know:

Investigators say two Philadelphia police officers brought 36-year-old Aaron Rainey to Friend's Hospital on Thursday afternoon for a voluntary self-committal.

While explaining the process of self-committal to Rainey, investigators say he became "upset" and "agitated" in the parking lot of the hospital.

It's alleged that Rainey charged at one of the officers "without warning" and knocked him to the ground, which triggered a physical altercation.

During the scuffle, investigators say Officer Thompson deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective in stopping Rainey, who managed to gain control of the officer's gun.

It's alleged that Officer Thompson fatally shot Rainey, who returned fire but missed the 9-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department.

It was later learned that the unnamed officer who was struck during the gunfight was actually shot in the vest by Officer Thompson.

The wounded officer was brought to Temple Hospital for "minor injuries related to the impact of a projectile striking his vest."

Police previously reported the round that struck the officer hit him about an inch from the bottom of his vest.

Rainey was brought to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died.

What's next:

Officer Thompson, 37, was placed on administrative leave per the Philadelphia Police Department's policy on officer-involved shooting investigations.

The internal affairs investigation is ongoing.