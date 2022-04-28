Officers pull woman from overturned car in Delaware River

Three New Jersey police officers pulled a woman from an overturned car in the Delaware River Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the Gloucester City Police Department were called to the Freedom Pier just after 1 p.m. for a water rescue, according to authorities.

Police found an overturned vehicle in the Delaware River just south of the Freedom Pier. Authorities say three officers jumped in the water and rescued a woman from inside the car.

The officers provided immediate medical treatment while still in the water, until a passing boat brought the woman and officers to a nearby floating dock.

The woman was turned over to emergency medical responders from Our Lady of Lourdes and Virtua Hospital, according to police. Her condition is unknown.

Divers from the Bellmwar Fire Department searched the submerged vehicle and did not find any additional passengers. The car was later pulled from the water.