Officers pull woman from overturned car in Delaware River

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
3
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County

Officers pull woman from overturned car in Delaware River

Published 
Updated 5:42PM
Camden County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Officers pull woman from overturned car in Delaware River

Police found an overturned vehicle in the Delaware River just south of the Freedom Pier. Authorities say three officers jumped in the water and rescued a woman from inside the car.

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. - Three New Jersey police officers pulled a woman from an overturned car in the Delaware River Thursday afternoon. 

Officers from the Gloucester City Police Department were called to the Freedom Pier just after 1 p.m. for a water rescue, according to authorities. 

Police found an overturned vehicle in the Delaware River just south of the Freedom Pier. Authorities say three officers jumped in the water and rescued a woman from inside the car. 

The officers provided immediate medical treatment while still in the water, until a passing boat brought the woman and officers to a nearby floating dock. 

The woman was turned over to emergency medical responders from Our Lady of Lourdes and Virtua Hospital, according to police. Her condition is unknown. 

Divers from the Bellmwar Fire Department searched the submerged vehicle and did not find any additional passengers. The car was later pulled from the water. 