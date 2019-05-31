Officers use Narcan to revive girl, 2, after apparent heroin overdose in Norristown

A young girl is in the hospital after authorities responded to an emergency call and used Narcan to revive her Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a call for a child in distress outside the Sister Mini Market at Marshall and Arch Streets in Norristown.

A witness on the scene tells FOX 29’s Jeff Cole a woman set an unconscious 2-year-old girl down in the street in front of the store.

The witness, identified as John, says he attempted to help the child while police were called. As opened the child's mouth, the witness said he pulled a piece of a bag of heroin out of the child's mouth.

"Before I gave her air, I pulled a piece of bag out, which was a blue heroin bag. About a half of a piece of a bag of heroin," John said. "She was overdosing, her lips were turning blue."

John administered mouth-to-mouth until police arrived on the scene to take over resuscitation efforts.

"As soon as the cops came [the officer] saw the bag of heroin and opened her mouth and pulled another little piece out that was up under her teeth," John said.

The officer then gave the girl Narcan and successfully revived her.

"He put the narcan up her nose and 3 to 5 minutes later she came to,"

The woman and the child were then transported to the hospital. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

The mother was brought to the Norristown police headquarters for questioning.