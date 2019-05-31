Officers use Narcan to revive girl, 2, after responding to emergency call in Norristown

A young girl is in the hospital after authorities responded to an emergency call and used Narcan to revive her Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a call for a child in distress outside the Sister Mini Market at Marshall and Arch Streets in Norristown.

A witness on the scene tells FOX 29’s Jeff Cole a woman set an unconscious two-year-old girl down in the street in front of the store. The witness says he attempted to help the child and says he pulled a bag out of the child’s mouth and attempted to revive the girl while police were called.

FOX 29’s Jeff Cole was on scene when police arrived and officers pulled more of the bag out of the girl’s mouth, and an officer administered Narcan to revive the child.

The woman and the child were then transported to the hospital. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

