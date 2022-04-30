Officers witness fatal shooting; Philadelphia man charged in double homicide; Pleasant, mild Monday

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Officers witness East Germantown drive-by shooting that killed 1 man

Police investigate a drive-by shooting in East Germantown that kills a 31-year-old man and was witnessed by plainclothes officers nearby.

EAST GERMANTOWN - Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting which killed an adult male and involved two 14th District officers in plainclothes conducting unrelated police business, in East Germantown.

Officials said he two officers were on patrol on the 6100 block of Baynton Street, just about 6:40 Sunday evening, when they saw three men in silver or gray SUV shoot a 31-year-old man multiple times, unloading their weapons at least 27 times.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and died.

2. Philadelphia man, 22, fatally shoots grandfather, another man in Logan, police say

Czar McMichael, 22, is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his grandfather and another man in Logan. (Philadelphia Police Department)

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man has been arrested and faces murder charges after he fatally shot his grandfather and another man who may be a relative in Logan.

Authorities say the double murder scene was discovered on the 4600 block of North Broad Street in the city's Logan neighborhood at 4:42 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun, authorities say.

According to police, the decomposed body of a person was found shot on the third floor of the residence and the body of a 45-year-old man was also found fatally shot in the home.

Investigators learned that on April 28, 67-year-old Benjamin McMichael went into the bedroom that belonged to his grandson, 22-year-old Czar McMichael, and complained about the condition, police say.

When Benjamin McMichael grabbed his grandson's arm, Czar McMichael spun around and fatally shot him, according to police.

3. Police: 2 charged in connection with shooting that left 13-year-old in critical condition

Elijah Simmons (left) and Caresa McFarland (right) are facing charges in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy. (Philadelphia Police Department)

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition.

Officials say police responded to the 2200 block of North Woodstock Street Saturday night around 7:15 p.m., on a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head, according to authorities.

Police rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police say.

Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace stated no firearm was found at the scene.

4. Weather Authority: Mild, with spotty showers Sunday night will lead to pleasant, mild Monday

PHILADELPHIA - FOX 29’s Drew Anderson says light showers will move back into the region overnight into Monday morning, with mild overnight temperatures dipping to the low 50s. Monday should see partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s, while the Lehigh Valley will see temperatures peak in the upper 60s.