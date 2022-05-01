Police: Officers witness East Germantown drive-by shooting that killed 1 man

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting which killed an adult male and involved two 14th District officers in plainclothes conducting unrelated police business, in East Germantown.

Officials said he two officers were on patrol on the 6100 block of Baynton Street, just about 6:40 Sunday evening, when they saw three men in silver or gray SUV shoot a 31-year-old man multiple times, unloading their weapons at least 27 times.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The two officers fired their weapons at the shooters in the vehicle. Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace said it was possible the SUV was struck by police fire, but it was unclear if the shooters were hit.

Officials said the shooters sped off westbound on Baynton, then turned down a side street.

An investigation is active and underway. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.