Officials: 1 injured after 2 Delaware County police cruisers crash in Chester

One person is in the hospital after two police cruisers were involved in a crash.

The accident happened Sunday night, a little after 8 p.m., at the corner of 9th and Madison streets, in Chester.

Officials say crews were dispatched after two police cruisers were reportedly in an accident. The collision sent both vehicles into a building, which then caused a fire.

The crashed caused significant damage to both vehicles and the building.

One person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

There are no other details regarding the cause of the crash.