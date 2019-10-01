Officials: 18 cases of scabies diagnosed within Radnor School District

Officials say 18 cases of scabies have been identified within Radnor School District.

The district has set an email home to parents reporting an outbreak of scabies with 17 cases at the middle school and one at Radnor Elementary School.

Scabies, as described by the Centers for Disease Control website, is a skin infection caused by tiny mites that burrow into the upper layer and lay their eggs. In addition to itching, scabies causes a pimple-like rash. It’s usually caused by skin-to-skin contact with an infected person.

Colleen O’Connor is a middle school parent and a doctor.

“We get notified of head lice and things like that all the time. I think I’ve been a parent long enough that I just don’t tend to get to panic about things. But again, I think it’s their obligation to notify parents and do what they have to do," Dr. Colleen O’Connor said.

The district says it’s using a safe disinfectant spray in classrooms to stop the spread of the virus.

