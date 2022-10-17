Officials: 2 charged in Chester County stabbing that injured 6

Two young men are facing charges after authorities say at least six people suffered stab wounds during a late night fight over the weekend in Coatesville.

Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to the 300 block of South First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fore reports of a fight and stabbing.

Police found a male at the scene bleeding from the hands and right leg, according to a report from the department. He was brought to Paoli Hospital for treatment.

Police say five other people, including a juvenile female, who fled the fight later showed up at Chester County Hospital with various non-life threatening stab wounds.

Jose Santos Jr., 18, and Daimir Fryer, 21, were arrested in connection to the stabbing and face charges including aggravated assault, according to authorities.

Santos Jr. is being held on $50,000 bail and Fryer's bail was set at $75,000. Both men were sent to the Chester County Prison.