Officials: 2 injured, hospitalized after SEPTA train hits car in Lansdowne

Two people were injured after the car they were in was struck by a SEPTA train in Delaware County.

Officials say the accident happened Wednesday afternoon, about 2:30, at South Union Avenue, in Lansdowne, as the train was heading into Philadelphia on the Media Wawa Line.

Two people inside the vehicle were injured as the train traveled east.

Both of those people were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

No one on the train was injured, SEPTA officials said. The Media Wawa line was temporarily suspended as an investigation into the crash proceeded and crews worked to free the car from the tracks. The line was back open after about an hour and a half.

No further details were released regarding the incident.