Officials: 22 dogs seized from 'filthy' home of Bucks County breeder

One week after rescuing more than 140 cats from a Doylestown home where 59 other cats were found deceased, the Bucks County SPCA seized 22 dogs from a local breeder outside Quakertown.

Martha Jean Guimond, 71, of Milford Township, faces two counts of neglect and one count of animal cruelty, per court filings.

The small dogs, who were found living in filthy conditions, were transported to the Bucks County SPCA's Quakertown location for evaluation.

Guimond surrendered the dogs to the Bucks County SPCA, allowing the shelter to place them up for adoption after they have been evaluated, neutered and deemed healthy. Several of the young dogs must undergo treatment for medical issues, according to Bucks County SPCA Chief Humane Officer Nikki Thompson.

On May 7, officials seized 141 sick cats from inhumane conditions at a Doylestown home. At the same home, which investigators say was covered in urine and feces, officials found 59 deceased cats in the refrigerator and freezer.

The surviving cats were transported to the Bucks County SPCA's Lahaska location in New Hope for evaluation and treatment.

The nonprofit is seeking donations to help care for the large influx of animals, as its two shelters are running at "maximum capacity," according to the group's Facebook page.

Those interested in donating to the Bucks County SPCA's Animal Relief Fund can do so here.