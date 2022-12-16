Officials: 3 in custody after high speed chase due to 100s of pieces of mail stolen in Delco

Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from mailboxes in Delaware County. Investigators say three suspects are in custody, after a police chase.

Haverford Township Police are investigating after 498 pieces of mail and a handgun were recovered following a chase in the early morning hours of December 15.

Police arrested Tyrese English, 18, and Ahmeer Johnson, 22, of Philadelphia and Aloysius Kicmett, 19, of Upper Darby.

According to police, an officer saw a vehicle parked with its headlights on and a person outside by a USPS mailbox in the 1600 block of Darby Road at 1:33 a.m. on Thursday.

The person ran back and entered the passenger side of a black Dodge Charger, according to the officer who then tried to investigate further.

Police said the car drove off at high speeds. The officer saw mail being thrown out of the car during the chase along Mill Road. The chase ended in a crash on Karakung Drive with one person arrested on the spot.

Two others ran away on foot but were later located and taken into custody by Lower Merion Police at the intersection of City Avenue and Haverford Road.

Haverford Police, Radnor Police and Lower Merion Police recovered mail all along the chase route. After obtaining a search warrant for the 2017 Charger, police also found a handgun and two bins of USPS mail, including Christmas cards and bills.

People at the Havertown Post Office told FOX 29 they take all the precautions they can due to the rise in mail theft incidents.

"For safety reasons, I put it in that box right there because it goes right into the post office," said Kathy Tiberio. "I also bought an anti-fraud pen at Staples for writing checks."

"They’ll wash the check, make it out to themselves and make money so I virtually don’t send anything by check anymore," said Terry Crist.

All three suspects now face charges of Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Resisting Arrest and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude and Officer. Bail has been set at $250,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Haverford Township Police at 610-853-1298 ext. 1230 or the anonymous tip-line at 610-853-9213.