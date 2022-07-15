Officials: 4-year-old boy drowns in Mercer County lake

article

Mercer County officials are investigating the drowning death of a four-year-old boy.

According to authorities, police in Hamilton Township, in Mercer County, were called to Overlook Avenue Thursday, a little after 5 p.m., on the report of a missing child.

Officials said the boy went missing about 40 minutes before police were called.

Responding officers made an extensive search and, about an hour later, they located the child submerged in Spring Lake, inside John Roebling Memorial Park.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

Hamilton Township Police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Officer are investigating the incident. They ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Pat Quick at 609-581-4111 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.