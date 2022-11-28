Officials announce funeral services for 28-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department

article

The Philadelphia Fire Department released the funeral details for Firefighter John Flood, who they say died from cancer earlier this month.

On November 18, The Philadelphia Fire Department announced that Firefighter Flood, 58, died from occupational cancer.

Flood, a Northeast Philadelphia native, was a dedicated member of the PFD for 28 years, most recently serving Engine 36 in Holmesburg. Prior to his service with the fire department, he served four years as a Philadelphia Police officer.

Relatives and friends are invited to the funeral services for Firefighter Flood, which will take place at the Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church at 9220 Bustleton Avenue in Philadelphia over the course of Tuesday, November 29 and Wednesday, November 30.

The first viewing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a procession will begin at 8:30 a.m. from the B.V.M. School at 9322 Old Bustleton Avenue and travel to the church with another viewing and Mass to follow.