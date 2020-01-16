Officials: Asbestos discovered in unoccupied room at Hopkinson Elementary School

article

Officials say an asbestos-containing pipe fitting was discovered in an unoccupied room at Hopkinson Elementary School in the city's Juniata Park section.

The school will remain open. In a letter sent to parents, officials said no students or staff will return to the classroom until the damage is repaired and the area is tested and determined to be safe for re-occupancy.

All work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Jan. 17.

