Officials: Boy hospitalized after accidentally getting stuck in rope ladder at KOP indoor park

article

An 8-year-old boy is recovering after a scary experience at an indoor amusement park in King of Prussia.

Upper Merion officials say the boy was stuck in a rope ladder, and was unresponsive for a short time, at Thrillz Park Saturday afternoon, just after 1:30. Upper Merion Township police, fire and medics were called to the location at Henderson Road, in KOP.

When first responders arrived, officials say, employees were administering first aid, explaining that the child had been hanging by his neck and was unresponsive, for a time.

First responders found the boy was alert and talking to them.

EMS took the child to a local hospital for further treatment.

Officials say he was at the park with his family and the incident was an accident.

No further details of the incident were released.