Officials: Camden woman, 25, found dead in home; suspect or suspects sought

A 25-year-old Camden woman is dead and investigators are seeking answers to her death, Camden County officials said.

Police were called to the 1000 block of South 6th Street Monday, around 8:45 in the morning, after a call about a woman found unresponsive.

Responding officers found 25-year-old Tonia Yamileth in a bedroom with an injury to her neck. Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camden County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide, concluding that she sustained a stab wound and blunt force trauma to her neck.

Officials say an investigation is underway. Anyone with information regarding the death of Yamileth is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Elvin Nunez at 856-571-3421 or CC Police Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-757-7042. Tips can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

