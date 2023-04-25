Officials confirm tornado in Berks County after severe weekend storms

article

The National Weather Service of Mount Holly, N.J., confirmed a tornado touched down in Berks County on Saturday as a result of a stretch of severe thunderstorms.

Officials say winds reached up to about 90 mph as an EF-1 tornado blew through Womelsdorf, causing damage to several trees across area.

The tornado is reported to have started along PA Route 419 between Memorial Boulevard and Brickplant Road. The storm took trees down along its path before its blew over a set of mental bleachers when it reached its peak wind speed at Weiser West Elementary School.

Officials say the tornado also damaged several homes and vehicles before it dissipated as it moved into the Womelsdorf Union Cemetery.

No one reported any injuries as a result of the weekend storm.