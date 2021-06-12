Officials contend with potential environmental impacts of Brookhaven fuel leak

A Delaware County community is still dealing with the impact of a fuel leak that happened over the weekend.

It’s believed thousands of gallons of gasoline spilled from a gas station, then poured into a nearby river, killing wildlife along the way.

Kids at a nearby school have also been forced to learn from home.

Shaded backyards that border Coeburn Elementary School quiet and empty Monday. A nearby resident, asking to not be identified, said normally his daughter would outside, with a dog in the creek.

That may not happen for a while.

"Gotta keep her away from it. If something happened to my dog, that would be terrible," the man said. "There’s a lot of wildlife that died from this, so it’s very unfortunate."

"I certainly think it’s a disaster, given the quantity of gasoline," Director of Delaware County Emergency Services Timothy Boyce stated.

Boyce said at least 4,000 gallons of fuel spilled late Friday night and it spread into a storm drain and, at least, a mile through a creek.

They believe it happened during a fuel delivery at the Gas N Go at the corner of Coeburn Boulevard and Edgmont Avenue, in Brookhaven.

It’s become the subject of a criminal investigation with the Delaware County District Attorney’s office, who went to the scene Monday.

"We’re here out of concern for the environmental impact and, certainly, the human impact that spill may have had," Delaware County Deputy District Attorney Douglas Rhoads stated.

"One or the consequences of this not being reported by someone responsibly is we’re eight hours behind in the clean-up and remediation," Boyce continued.

Boyce said it’s led to fish among dozens of other animals dying.

Lewis Environmental crews spread out across the damage zone to clean up, alongside staff with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Clean-up, also investigating the cause and any water contamination.

Homes are safe, but residents have to stay away from the creek.

"This much gasoline flowing through a neighborhood…someone had to know and somebody should be responsible," Boyce added.

"If there’s a bigger impact because somebody waited, then that’s a shame," neighbor Glenn Moir remarked.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter