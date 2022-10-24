Officials: Dead body discovered in Trenton home after fire, circumstances under investigation

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a home that caught fire, Mercer County officials say.

According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, the county homicide task force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating.

Authorities say the Trenton Fire Department responded to a residence on the first block of Summer Street just after midnight on Sunday.

After the fire was extinguished, first responders discovered the body of a dead man on the first floor of the Trenton residence, officials say.

Onofri says the man was identified as 57-year-old Brian Wharton of Trenton.

The circumstances of the fire and Wharton's death remain under investigation.