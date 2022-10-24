Police: Man injured in overnight shooting in Kensington

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting in Kensington.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2600 block of E Hagert Street in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment, but there is no word on his current condition, per authorities.

Police say no arrests have been made, but investigators were told by witnesses that a vehicle fled the area west on E Hagert Street after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.